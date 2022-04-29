How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

Red-hot Boston rolls into Toronto to wrap up the regular season with playoff positioning on the line

Playoff scenarios aplenty surround tonight’s game as Boston visits Toronto in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Bruins hold the first wild card in the Eastern Conference and are one point behind Tampa Bay for third in the Atlantic Division. Winners of four straight, they hold tiebreakers over the Lightning. The Maple Leafs are locked into the second seed in the Atlantic and will face the third-place finisher in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs which start next week.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs:

Match Date: April 29, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Winger David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 40 goals and has lit the lamp twice in the last three games to go along with four assists since returning from missing eight games due to injury.

The Maple Leafs have won both matchups against the Bruins this season by a combined score of 11-6. Led by the National Hockey League’s leading goal scorer, center Auston Matthews scored three of his 60 goals against the Bruins including two in a 6-4 road victory on March 29th. With the scoring title and the Leafs playoff position all but locked up, Matthews will not dress for tonight’s game and will rest up before the playoffs begin.

With two goals in Tuesday night’s win over Detroit, Matthews became just the third active player to score 60 goals in a season joining Steven Stamkos and Alex Ovechkin and became the ninth different player in the last 30 years to record 60+ goals and 100+ points in a season.

