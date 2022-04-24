How to Watch Bruins at Canadiens

The Canadiens look to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Bruins on Sunday.

These two Original Six foes face off as the 2022 regular season comes to a close. The playoff positions are set as the Bruins make their sixth straight Stanley Cup playoff appearance. They currently sit fourth in the Atlantic Division with four games left.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

That means there is still time to leapfrog over the defending champions as Boston is only three points behind the = Lightning. That quest starts tonight against the Canadiens. The Bruins will be heavily favored, even on the road, as the Canadiens have lost eight straight and nine of their last 10.

The Bruins are also coming off an impressive win against the New York Rangers who are near the top of the Metropolitan division. David Pastrnak was the first star after scoring the first goal of the game and notching an assist after he missed eight games due to an injury. Goalie Linus Ullmark was great in net giving up only one goal and made 30 saves.

They'll bring that momentum against a Canadiens team who is struggling and looking for a win to end the season on a positive note. They lost to the Senators in their last game 6-4. They did score a lot led by Rem Pitlick who netted two goals, so they should be able to be in this game against the Bruins.

