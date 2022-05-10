Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 5 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The resilient Bruins head back to Carolina after holding serve against the Hurricanes on home ice.

The Hurricanes and Bruins are tied 2-2 in their Eastern Conference first-round series. But the series is in a different place now than when the teams left Raleigh last week, with Carolina owning a dominant 2-0 lead.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5 Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

During the regular season, the Hurricanes dominated Boston, winning three games by a combined 18-1 score. Carolina continued its mastery in games one and two at home, winning 5-1 and 5-2. 

But the Bruins figured things out in a 4-2 game three victory and came from behind twice on Sunday for a 5-2 win in game four. Boston tied the game late in the second period on a power-play goal by Jake DeBrusk that Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour challenged. The call stood and Carolina has assessed a delay-of-game minor.

Sebastian Aho was hit 51 seconds later for a double-minor for high sticking and Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game on the power play to put Boston up 3-2 early in the third period.

Marchand has three goals and leads all players in the series with nine points through the first four games. Nino Niederreiter has three goals for the Hurricanes, who are without starting goalie Frederik Andersen due to an undisclosed injury. They lost defenseman Jordan Martinook to a lower-body injury in game three.

Boston won't have defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who entered health and safety protocols before game four. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (upper body) hasn't played since game two.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort (28) gathers the puck behind goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) while Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) looks on during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 5 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 27, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts next to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) after hitting a double during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox vs. Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mets vs. Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

Aces vs. Mystics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

South Carolina vs Texas A&M stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
May 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Dodgers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
RED WINGS
Minor League Baseball

Red Wings vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy