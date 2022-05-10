Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 5 stream: Watch online, TV channel

The resilient Bruins head back to Carolina after holding serve against the Hurricanes on home ice.

The Hurricanes and Bruins are tied 2-2 in their Eastern Conference first-round series. But the series is in a different place now than when the teams left Raleigh last week, with Carolina owning a dominant 2-0 lead.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5 Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes

During the regular season, the Hurricanes dominated Boston, winning three games by a combined 18-1 score. Carolina continued its mastery in games one and two at home, winning 5-1 and 5-2.

But the Bruins figured things out in a 4-2 game three victory and came from behind twice on Sunday for a 5-2 win in game four. Boston tied the game late in the second period on a power-play goal by Jake DeBrusk that Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour challenged. The call stood and Carolina has assessed a delay-of-game minor.

Sebastian Aho was hit 51 seconds later for a double-minor for high sticking and Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game on the power play to put Boston up 3-2 early in the third period.

Marchand has three goals and leads all players in the series with nine points through the first four games. Nino Niederreiter has three goals for the Hurricanes, who are without starting goalie Frederik Andersen due to an undisclosed injury. They lost defenseman Jordan Martinook to a lower-body injury in game three.

Boston won't have defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who entered health and safety protocols before game four. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (upper body) hasn't played since game two.

