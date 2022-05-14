Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 7 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 7: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins look to steal game seven on the road Saturday night when they visit the Hurricanes.

The best game in the NHL playoffs comes to Carolina on Saturday night when the Bruins and Hurricanes battle it out in game seven of their best of seven series.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The home team has won all six games of the series so far and the Hurricanes are hoping to keep that trend going on Saturday night.

The Bruins staved off elimination on Thursday when they won 5-2 to force a game seven.

Brad Marchand got his fourth goal of the series to open the scoring 46 seconds into the second period to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Charlie Coyle added a power-play goal at 18:04 to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

The Hurricanes would cut it to a one-goal lead early in the third, but the Bruins would roll off three straight goals during an eight-minute stretch to put the game away.

The Bruins head back to Carolina, looking to get the first road win of the series and send the heavily favored Hurricanes home with another disappointing playoff loss.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
