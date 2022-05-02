How to Watch Bruins at Hurricanes Game 1

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins and Hurricanes begin their first round playoff series on Monday.

The Bruins and Hurricanes open their Eastern Conference first round series on Monday night in Raleigh, North Carolina, but Carolina will be without veteran goalie Frederik Andersen for Game 1.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Andersen hasn't played since sustaining a lower body injury during the third period of an April 16 loss to the Avalanche. Antti Raanta will likely be between the pipes for the Hurricanes to open the series.

Boston captured the first wild card spot in the East, but to say they struggled against Carolina would be an understatement. In three regular season meetings, the Bruins were 0-3 and were outscored 16-1. The Hurricanes won the lone meeting in Raleigh on Oct. 28, 3-0, and picked up wins at Boston on Jan. 18 (7-1) and Feb. 10 (6-0).

David Pastrnak led the Bruins with 40 goals on the season, while Brad Marchand had 32 goals and 80 points. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman split the goaltending duties, each starting 39 games. Charlie McAvoy does the heavy lifting on the blue line, averaging more than 24 minutes of ice time a game with 10 goals and 56 points.

Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading scorer with 37 goals and 81 points. Jaccob Slavin anchors the defense. In more than 23 minutes on the ice per game, he had four goals and 38 assists, while Anthony DeAngelo quarterbacks the power play. Eighteen of his 41 assists this season came with the man advantage.

Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) look for the puck during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
