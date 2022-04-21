Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in NHL action, the Bruins will hit the road to take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is winding down quickly. With that in mind, teams are making their last pushes to get into the postseason or simply improve their seeding. One intriguing matchup to watch on Thursday night will feature the Bruins hitting the road to take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch the Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream the Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Bruins hold a 47-24-5 record. At this point in time, Boston appears to be a very legitimate contender to win the Stanley Cup. Last time out, the Bruins ended up beating the Blues by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Penguins are also a potential contender this season. Pittsburgh is 43-23-11 entering this game and will look to make a major statement with a win over the Bruins. In their last game, the Penguins ended up losing to the Bruins by a final score of 2-1 and will look for some revenge.

This is the kind of game that fans will not want to miss. Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: NESN 4K
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18099744
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Penguins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to make a pass as New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) defends during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates his empty net goal with left wing Jeff Skinner (53) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
USATSI_18116384
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Canadiens

By Ben Macaluso28 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Sabres vs. Devils Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso28 minutes ago
BULLDOGS
College Baseball

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth28 minutes ago
imago1008393445h (3)
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Cumbayá vs. Emelec

By Rafael Urbina28 minutes ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

DIO Implant LA Open Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas58 minutes ago
USATSI_18062501
College Football

How to Watch the Rutgers Scarlet-White Spring Game

By Adam Childs58 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy