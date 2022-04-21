How to Watch Bruins at Penguins

On Thursday night in NHL action, the Bruins will hit the road to take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is winding down quickly. With that in mind, teams are making their last pushes to get into the postseason or simply improve their seeding. One intriguing matchup to watch on Thursday night will feature the Bruins hitting the road to take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch the Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Ahead of tonight's game, the Bruins hold a 47-24-5 record. At this point in time, Boston appears to be a very legitimate contender to win the Stanley Cup. Last time out, the Bruins ended up beating the Blues by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Penguins are also a potential contender this season. Pittsburgh is 43-23-11 entering this game and will look to make a major statement with a win over the Bruins. In their last game, the Penguins ended up losing to the Bruins by a final score of 2-1 and will look for some revenge.

This is the kind of game that fans will not want to miss. Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big victory.

