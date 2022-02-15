Two playoff-bound Eastern Conference teams face off as Boston takes on New York on Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand remains suspended for the Bruins. The team has two wins in its last five outings, against Seattle and Ottawa, the latter without Marchand, and Boston will look to secure another tonight against the Rangers.

The Bruins are 27-16-3 this season with 57 points. They sit seven points above the Red Wings for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They are 12-6-2 on the road, which bodes well for them as they head down to New York.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Bruins at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rangers are 30-13-4 in the same conference. They find themselves ranked No. 5, three spots above Boston. They are on a two-game winning streak after beating Seattle and Florida in back-to-back games.

This team does not lose easily at home. The Rangers are 15-4-2 on their ice. Left winger Artemi Panarin leads the team with 52 points (13 goals and 39 assists).

This is the second of three meetings between these two teams this season. New York leads the season series 1–0 after beating Boston 5–2 earlier this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.