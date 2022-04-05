On Monday night, the Bruins completed a home-and-home sweep of the Blue Jackets and now make the trip north to face the Red Wings, who have lost six straight games.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Jake DeBrusk saved Boston on Monday night, scoring his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime in Columbus. Craig Smith gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead 7:52 into the third period before the Blue Jackets got the equalizer with 16 seconds left. Charlie McAvoy assisted on two goals in Boston's third straight victory.

On Sunday, Detroit lost 5-2 at Ottawa to bring its losing streak to six games. The Wings are 2-11-3 since March 4 and are only barely mathematically alive in the playoff chase. They are 23 points behind Washington for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot with 13 games.

Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored Sunday for Detroit, who surrendered two empty-net goals in the final 1:37 to the Senators.

This season, the Bruins have won two of three against the Red Wings, including a 5-1 win at Little Caesars Arena in their last meeting on Jan. 2. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves in the victory.

