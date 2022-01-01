How to Watch Sabres at Bruins

In Saturday afternoon NHL action, the Sabres will travel to Boston for a matchup against the Bruins.

The 2021-22 NHL season will continue forward on Saturday with a good slate of games on the schedule. Fans will have plenty of games to choose from, even with COVID-19 trying to threaten the season. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Sabres hitting the road to take on the Bruins in Boston.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Ahead of this afternoon's matchup, the Sabres have a 10-17-5 record and are in need of a big win. If they want to turn things around this year, they need to start winning now. Buffalo is coming off of a rough 4-1 loss at the hands of the Islanders.

On the other side of the ice, the Bruins are 14-10-2 coming into this game. Boston is in a much better position than Buffalo, but they too need to win some games. The Bruins ended up losing to the Islanders in their last game by a final score of 3-1, but have seen six games postponed since.

Fans will want to tune in for this game. Both teams are hungry for wins for different reasons. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the win.

