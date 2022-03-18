How to Watch Sabres at Flames

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pacific-leading Flames welcome struggling Sabres to Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night.

The Sabres (20-33-8) bring heavy legs to Calgary on Friday night as they battle the Flames (37-16-7) on the second night of a back-to-back.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Buffalo Sabres at Calgary Flames game with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buffalo opened a three-game trip through western Canada on Thursday night by getting hammered in Edmonton, 6-1. Veteran Craig Anderson went the distance in net despite stopping just 30 of 36 Oiler shots. Victor Olofsson got the lone goal for the Sabres early in the third period.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Buffalo

Calgary bounced back from a shutout loss at Colorado with a 6-3 drubbling of the Devils on Wednesday night. Dillon Dube gave the Flames the lead for good with his seventh goal of the season at 7:04 of the second period, while Brett Ritchie opened the scoring with his first marker of the season.

Andrew Manglaiapane netted his 30th goal of the year, while Matthew Tkachuk, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots in the win.

While Buffalo hasn't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the Sabres are 30 points behind Washington for the second wild-card spot in the East.

The Flames are five points up on the Kings in the Pacific Division, with Edmonton lurking nine points back. Calgary shut out the Sabres 5-0 in Buffalo on Nov. 18 with Markstrom making 27 savres. Gaudreau and Mangiapane scored two goals apiece.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
