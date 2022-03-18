How to Watch Sabres at Flames

The Sabres (20-33-8) bring heavy legs to Calgary on Friday night as they battle the Flames (37-16-7) on the second night of a back-to-back.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET



TV: MSG

Buffalo opened a three-game trip through western Canada on Thursday night by getting hammered in Edmonton, 6-1. Veteran Craig Anderson went the distance in net despite stopping just 30 of 36 Oiler shots. Victor Olofsson got the lone goal for the Sabres early in the third period.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Buffalo

Calgary bounced back from a shutout loss at Colorado with a 6-3 drubbling of the Devils on Wednesday night. Dillon Dube gave the Flames the lead for good with his seventh goal of the season at 7:04 of the second period, while Brett Ritchie opened the scoring with his first marker of the season.

Andrew Manglaiapane netted his 30th goal of the year, while Matthew Tkachuk, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots in the win.

While Buffalo hasn't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the Sabres are 30 points behind Washington for the second wild-card spot in the East.

The Flames are five points up on the Kings in the Pacific Division, with Edmonton lurking nine points back. Calgary shut out the Sabres 5-0 in Buffalo on Nov. 18 with Markstrom making 27 savres. Gaudreau and Mangiapane scored two goals apiece.

