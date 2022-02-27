How to Watch Sabres at Stars

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sabres look to snap a five-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon when they head to Dallas to take on the Stars

The Sabres will play the fourth of a five-game road trip on Saturday looking to win itstheirfirst game on this trip. Buffalo has started its time on the road with three straight losses to the Blue Jackets, Canadiens and Blues.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has not been a good stretch for the Sabres and it has dropped them to 16-29-8 on the year as they continue to try and rebuild for the future.

Sunday afternoon, they will look to finally snap out of their losing streak and knock off a Stars team that is coming off a tough 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators on Thursday.

It was the second straight game that the Stars went extra time, but they won the other game 3-2 against the Jets on Wednesday.

The loss to the Predators was just their fifth in the last 15 games and has helped them improve to 28-20-3 and has them tied with the Oilers and Ducks for the last wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Sunday they need to pick up a win against the struggling Sabres and get a much-needed two points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
