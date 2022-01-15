How to Watch Sabres at Red Wings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sabres, fresh off of an upset over the Predators, travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Saturday night.

Buffalo is having a season that it probably just wishes it could build off of and forget. It is currently ranked No. 14 out of 16 in the Eastern Conference. It has 28 points from an 11-19-6 record.

The Sabres are tied with the Islanders in points but are 15 goals behind them in goal difference. Both of them are five points from the Devils, and they are six points above the Senators.

The Red Wings are fighting for a playoff spot right now because they're the first team on the outside looking in. They are seven points behind the Bruins, which is the last team in.

Detroit has a 16-17-5 record with 37 points and a whopping minus-27 goal differential. 

Shocking for their rank, the Red Wings rank No. 22 in the league in goals scored and almost last in the league in goals given up with 127 on the season.

Buffalo is coming off of a spectacular win against the West's best team in the Predators. The Sabres need to take that momentum into the game ahead, and they should be able to get another upset.

