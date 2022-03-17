How to Watch Sabres at Oilers

The Sabres will take on the Oilers in Edmonton as the NHL season winds down.

With the 2021-22 NHL season in the final stretch run ahead of the postseason, teams are looking to finish the year strong. Some teams are looking to improve their playoff positioning, while others are simply looking to finish the season on a high note. One matchup to keep an eye on tonight will feature the Sabres traveling to Edmonton to take on the Oilers.

How to Watch the Buffalo Sabres at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the Buffalo Sabres at Edmonton Oilers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Sabres are just 20-32-8 and are out of playoff contention. Buffalo may not get into the postseason this year, but it would still like to end the year on a positive note. In their last game, the Sabres ended up beating the Maple Leafs by a final score of 5-2.

On the other side of the ice, the Oilers are a legitimate playoff-caliber team. Edmonton holds a 33-23-4 record and is looking to rattle off a few wins in a row to improve its position in the playoff race. Last time out, the Oilers ended up defeating the Red Wings by a final score of 7-4.

While the Oilers are favored to win this game, the Sabres are not going to go down without a fight. This should be an entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.