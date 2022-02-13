How to Watch Sabres at Canadiens

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Sabres and Canadiens are looking for momentum to break out of losing streaks when they face off on Sunday.

Maybe the Sabres and Canadiens could be the perfect remedy for one another. Montreal hosts Buffalo and while these teams are going through tough losing streaks and are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, the silver lining should be that this is a very close matchup on paper. 

How to Watch: Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Canadiens of course weren't that long ago in the Stanley Cup Finals. While that series wasn't close against the Lightning, they shocked the hockey world to not only make it to the playoffs but to make it so far. Now, any of that goodwill is gone as the Canadiens fired their head coach Dominque Ducharme not even a full season in after his three-year extension signed in the offseason. 

Ducharme was hired after being the interim manager for bringing the team back to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1993. They hired their new coach Martin St. Louis on Feb. 9 but the results have been the same so far. Montreal has lost nine in a row and looking to avoid double digits here this afternoon. 

The Sabres, meanwhile, do have 13 more points than Montreal but they have lost three in a row and four of their last five. They came very close to winning in their last game just three days ago against Columbus where they lost 4-3 in overtime. They will be the favored team in this matchup but this is still anyone's game with the trajectory they are both going in. 

Jan 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53-left) and right wing Alex Tuch (89-right) celebrate a goal scored by center Dylan Cozens (24-center) in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
