How to Watch Sabres at Canadiens

On Wednesday in NHL action, the Sabres are set to travel to Montreal to take on the Canadiens.

The 2021-22 NHL season will continue forward Wednesday with quite a few good interesting for fans to watch. With the race for the postseason heating up, these games are getting important. One intriguing matchup to watch this evening will feature the Sabres hitting the road to take on the Canadiens in Montreal.

How to Watch the Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Sabres are just 16-27-8 and are not in the playoff picture. Despite that fact, they are looking to find a way to string a few wins together. Last time out, the Sabres ended up losing to the Blue Jackets by a final score of 7-3.

On the other side of the rink, the Canadiens have fared even worse than Buffalo this year. Montreal is just 11-33-7 and is simply looking to find some positives in a bad season. In their last matchup, the Canadiens ended up beating the Maple Leafs by a final score of 5-2.

While neither one of these teams are a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, this should be a fun game to watch. Both teams are fairly evenly matched. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.