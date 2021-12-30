How to Watch Sabres at Islanders

The night after returning to the ice after Covid delays, the Sabres head to New York to face the Islanders who will play for the first time in 11 days.

The Sabres aim for their first win since Dec. 16 at Minnesota as they take on the Islanders in their final game of 2021. They face the Islanders who had seen five straight games postponed as the NHL hit the pause button on the season due to COVID-19 outbreaks across the league, are also looking for their first victory since mid-December.

New York is led by goalie Ilya Sorokin who is tied for second in the NHL with three shutouts so far this season.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

24-year-old Tage Thompson has been a bright spot for Buffalo this season, leading the Sabres in goals with 12, as the fifth-year right winger scored two goals in last night’s loss at New Jersey breaking a ten-game goalless streak.

Also in Wednesday’s loss to the Devils, defenseman Ethan Prow, called up from Rochester due to injuries and Covid cases on the blue line, made his NHL debut and scored a rebound late in the third period.

New York will be without the services of Anthony Beauvillier, Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise, and Oliver Wahlstrom all entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, while leading goal scorer Brock Nelson was added to the list on Tuesday.

Finding offense with those skaters absent from the lineup will be key, and scoring early might be even more important for Islanders. This season they are 7-4-4 when scoring first and are 1-8-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Islanders have absolutely dominated this series of late winning seven of the last ten overall and seven of the last ten at home.

