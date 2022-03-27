How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers

On Sunday in NHL action, the Sabres will hit the road to New York to take on the Rangers.

The 2021-22 NHL season is quickly winding down and the postseason will be here before we know it. With that in mind, there will be plenty of good games to watch on Sunday around the league. One of those matchups will feature the Sabres hitting the road to New York to face off against the Rangers.

How to Watch the Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Prior to tonight's game, the Sabres are 23-33-9 and are in a very tough position. Buffalo is very unlikely to get back into the playoff race, but would still like to finish the season out strong. In their last game, the Sabres ended up losing a tough one to the Capitals by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of the rink, the Rangers are without a doubt a favorite to win the Stanley Cup this season. New York is 41-19-5 entering today's game and has shown no signs of slowing down. Last time out, the Rangers ended up knocking off the Penguins by a dominant final score of 5-1.

While the Rangers are heavily favored to win this game, the Sabres won't go down without a fight. This could be a very intriguing game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

