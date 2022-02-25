How to Watch Sabres at Blues

On Friday night in NHL action, the Sabres will hit the road to take on the Blues in St. Louis.

The 2021-22 NHL season continues Friday with a good slate of games on the schedule. With the season heating up, teams are looking to string some wins together. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Sabres traveling to St. Louis to take on the Blues.

How to Watch the Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Ahead of tonight's game, the Sabres are just 16-28-8. They have struggled to get things going this season and are already practically out of the playoff race. In its last outing, Buffalo ended up losing to the Canadiens by a final score of 4-0.

On the other side of the ice, the Blues are a serious contender with a 30-14-6 record. St. Louis has looked good all season long and has shown no signs of slowing down. Last time out, the Blues ended up beating the Flyers by a final score of 4-1.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Blues are heavily favored to win, the Sabres are not going to go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

