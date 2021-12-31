Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Bruins (14-10-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-16-5) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on January 1, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Bruins are 11th (with 30 points) and the Sabres 13th (25 points) in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Boston vs. Buffalo

    Betting Information for Boston vs. Buffalo

    Bruins vs Sabres Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Boston and Buffalo Stats

    • The Bruins are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Sabres are 28th defensively (3.5 against).
    • The Sabres score 2.7 goals per game (22nd in NHL), and the Bruins concede 2.6 (fifth).
    • In terms of goal differential, Boston is +2 on the season (17th in league).
    • Buffalo is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -24 (-0.8 per game).
    • The Sabres have conceded 16 power-play goals (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
    • The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (on 18.2% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 15 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 14th in league).

    Buffalo Impact Players

    • Rasmus Dahlin has totaled six goals and 14 assists in 32 games for Buffalo, good for 20 points.
    • Kyle Okposo has amassed 20 points this season, with six goals and 14 assists.
    • Tage Thompson's 12 goals and eight assists add up to 20 points this season.
    • Dustin Tokarski has given up 42 goals (3.0 per game) and collected 391 saves (27.9 per game) with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).

    Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

    Boston Impact Players

    • Brad Marchand is Boston's top contributor with 27 points. He has 11 goals and 16 assists this season.
    • Patrice Bergeron has 10 goals and 13 assists to total 23 points (0.9 per game).
    • David Pastrnak's 21 points this season have come via eight goals and 13 assists.
    • Jeremy Swayman has allowed 2.3 goals per game this season and is racking up 25.3 saves per contest. His .917 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.
    • Linus Ullmark has conceded 30 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 353 saves (29.4 per game) with a .922 save percentage (11th in the league).

    Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Curtis Lazar: Out (COVID-19), Taylor Hall: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

