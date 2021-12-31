Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (14-10-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-16-5) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on January 1, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Bruins are 11th (with 30 points) and the Sabres 13th (25 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Boston vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Boston vs. Buffalo
Boston and Buffalo Stats
- The Bruins are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Sabres are 28th defensively (3.5 against).
- The Sabres score 2.7 goals per game (22nd in NHL), and the Bruins concede 2.6 (fifth).
- In terms of goal differential, Boston is +2 on the season (17th in league).
- Buffalo is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -24 (-0.8 per game).
- The Sabres have conceded 16 power-play goals (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
- The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (on 18.2% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 15 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 14th in league).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Rasmus Dahlin has totaled six goals and 14 assists in 32 games for Buffalo, good for 20 points.
- Kyle Okposo has amassed 20 points this season, with six goals and 14 assists.
- Tage Thompson's 12 goals and eight assists add up to 20 points this season.
- Dustin Tokarski has given up 42 goals (3.0 per game) and collected 391 saves (27.9 per game) with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand is Boston's top contributor with 27 points. He has 11 goals and 16 assists this season.
- Patrice Bergeron has 10 goals and 13 assists to total 23 points (0.9 per game).
- David Pastrnak's 21 points this season have come via eight goals and 13 assists.
- Jeremy Swayman has allowed 2.3 goals per game this season and is racking up 25.3 saves per contest. His .917 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.
- Linus Ullmark has conceded 30 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 353 saves (29.4 per game) with a .922 save percentage (11th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Curtis Lazar: Out (COVID-19), Taylor Hall: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19)
