Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Friday's NHL slate will see the Calgary Flames (37-16-7) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (20-33-8), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames sit in second place in the Western Conference with 81 points and the Sabres rank 14th in the Eastern Conference with 48 points.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 6.5

Calgary and Buffalo Stats

On average, the Flames put up 3.5 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Sabres allow 3.6 (28th).

On average, the Sabres put up 2.6 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Flames allow 2.4 (second).

Calgary is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +62 (+1.0 per game).

Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -56 (-0.9 per game).

On the power play, the Flames have scored 40 goals (on 23.3% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 38 (killing off 76.5% of penalties, 21st in league).

The Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (on 19.3% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 26 (killing off 85.4% of penalties, fourth in league).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has scored 24 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 20 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 44 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.3 shots per game, shooting 12.6%.

Jeff Skinner has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with 23 goals and 18 assists.

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the top offensive players on the team with 37 total points (eight goals and 29 assists).

Dustin Tokarski has given up 61 goals (3.3 goals against average) and amassed 561 saves with a .902 save percentage (40th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Casey Fitzgerald: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is Calgary's top contributor with 79 points. He has 27 goals and 52 assists this season.

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) to the team.

Elias Lindholm has scored 30 goals and added 33 assists through 60 games for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

