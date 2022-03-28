Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's NHL action will see the Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-10) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (23-33-10), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference (58 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (56 points).
How to Watch Chicago vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blackhawks
-1.5
6
Chicago and Buffalo Stats
- The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (175 in 66 games), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (230 in 66).
- The Sabres are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).
- Chicago has a -52 goal differential on the season, 26th in the league.
- Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -55 (-0.8 per game).
- The Blackhawks have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (22nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 33 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 49 points (0.8 per game), with 27 goals and 22 assists in 62 games (playing 17:54 per game).
- Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 46 total points (0.7 per game), with 27 goals and 19 assists in 64 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin is a top contributor on offense for Buffalo with nine goals and 32 assists.
- Craig Anderson has 626 saves while allowing 69 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
Chicago Impact Players
- One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 77 points in 62 games (21 goals and 56 assists).
- Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 62 points (37 goals, 25 assists) to the team.
- Seth Jones has 44 total points for Chicago, with four goals and 40 assists.
- In 19 games, Kevin Lankinen has conceded 64 goals (3.50 goals against average) and has racked up 511 saves.
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
