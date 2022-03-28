Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday's NHL action will see the Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-10) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (23-33-10), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference (58 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (56 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 6

Chicago and Buffalo Stats

The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (175 in 66 games), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (230 in 66).

The Sabres are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).

Chicago has a -52 goal differential on the season, 26th in the league.

Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -55 (-0.8 per game).

The Blackhawks have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).

The Blackhawks have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (22nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 33 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 49 points (0.8 per game), with 27 goals and 22 assists in 62 games (playing 17:54 per game).

Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 46 total points (0.7 per game), with 27 goals and 19 assists in 64 games.

Rasmus Dahlin is a top contributor on offense for Buffalo with nine goals and 32 assists.

Craig Anderson has 626 saves while allowing 69 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Chicago Impact Players

One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 77 points in 62 games (21 goals and 56 assists).

Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 62 points (37 goals, 25 assists) to the team.

Seth Jones has 44 total points for Chicago, with four goals and 40 assists.

In 19 games, Kevin Lankinen has conceded 64 goals (3.50 goals against average) and has racked up 511 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

