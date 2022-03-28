Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) controls the puck around Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's NHL action will see the Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-10) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (23-33-10), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference (58 points), and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (56 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Buffalo

Blackhawks vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blackhawks

-1.5

6

Chicago and Buffalo Stats

  • The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (175 in 66 games), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (230 in 66).
  • The Sabres are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).
  • Chicago has a -52 goal differential on the season, 26th in the league.
  • Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -55 (-0.8 per game).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (22nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 33 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 49 points (0.8 per game), with 27 goals and 22 assists in 62 games (playing 17:54 per game).
  • Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 46 total points (0.7 per game), with 27 goals and 19 assists in 64 games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin is a top contributor on offense for Buffalo with nine goals and 32 assists.
  • Craig Anderson has 626 saves while allowing 69 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Chicago Impact Players

  • One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 77 points in 62 games (21 goals and 56 assists).
  • Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 62 points (37 goals, 25 assists) to the team.
  • Seth Jones has 44 total points for Chicago, with four goals and 40 assists.
  • In 19 games, Kevin Lankinen has conceded 64 goals (3.50 goals against average) and has racked up 511 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

