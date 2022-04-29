Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday features a matchup in Buffalo, New York between the Buffalo Sabres (31-39-11) and Chicago Blackhawks (28-42-11) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with 73 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 67 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Chicago

Head-to-head results for Buffalo vs. Chicago

3/28/2022

Blackhawks

Sabres

6-5 BUF

Buffalo and Chicago Stats

  • The Sabres are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 26th defensively (3.5 against).
  • On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (25th).
  • Buffalo is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -59 (-0.7 per game).
  • Chicago has a -75 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 53 power-play goals (25th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 47 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).
  • The Sabres have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.3% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (67 total points), having registered 37 goals and 30 assists.
  • Jeff Skinner has 33 goals and 29 assists to total 62 points (0.8 per game).
  • Rasmus Dahlin's 53 points this season have come via 13 goals and 40 assists.
  • Craig Anderson has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .897 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Out (Illness), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has totaled 26 goals and 65 assists in 77 games for Chicago, good for 91 points.
  • Alex DeBrincat is a leading scorer for Chicago with 77 total points this season. He has scored 41 goals and added 36 assists in 81 games.
  • Seth Jones has netted five goals on the season, adding 46 assists.
  • Kevin Lankinen has an .891 save percentage (47th in the league), with 867 total saves, allowing 106 goals (3.5 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

