How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with center Nazem Kadri (91) after scoring a power-play goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL schedule features the Colorado Avalanche (35-9-4) visiting the Buffalo Sabres (16-25-8) at KeyBank Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference with 74 points and the Sabres rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Colorado

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Buffalo

Avalanche vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Avalanche

-1.5

6

Colorado and Buffalo Stats

  • The Avalanche put up 4.0 goals per game (190 in 48 games), and the Sabres give up 3.4 (169 in 49).
  • The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Avalanche are 12th on defense (2.8 against).
  • Colorado is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +56.
  • Buffalo is -39 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
  • The Sabres have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.1% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 24.0% of opportunities).
  • The Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (on 19.9% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 33 (killing off 77.2% of penalties, 21st in league).

Colorado Impact Players

  • One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 62 points (20 goals, 42 assists) and plays an average of 19:17 per game.
  • Mikko Rantanen has 25 goals and 31 assists to total 56 points (1.2 per game).
  • Gabriel Landeskog has 49 total points for Colorado, with 23 goals and 26 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has allowed 76 goals (2.38 goals against average) and recorded 881 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Jeff Skinner drives the offense for Buffalo with 34 points (0.7 per game), with 20 goals and 14 assists in 47 games (playing 17:09 per game).
  • Tage Thompson is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 34 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 18 assists in 45 games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin is a key player on offense for Buffalo with eight goals and 24 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has 483 saves while allowing 52 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

