NHL action on Monday features a matchup in Buffalo, New York between the Buffalo Sabres (10-15-5) and Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 25 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Columbus

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Sabres -1.5 5.5

Buffalo and Columbus Stats

On average, the Sabres put up 2.7 goals in a game (21st in league), and the Blue Jackets allow 3.4 (24th).

The Blue Jackets are scoring 3.2 goals per game (10th in NHL), and the Sabres are conceding 3.4 (24th).

Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -23 (-0.8 per game).

Columbus' goal differential is -5 on the season (19th in the league).

The Blue Jackets have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).

The Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 80% of penalties).

Buffalo Impact Players

Kyle Okposo has been a major player for Buffalo this season, with 20 points in 30 games.

Rasmus Dahlin is another of Buffalo's top contributors through 30 games, with six goals and 12 assists.

Tage Thompson's 18 points this season have come via 10 goals and eight assists.

Dustin Tokarski has allowed 42 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 391 saves (27.9 per game).

Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols)

Columbus Impact Players

Oliver Bjorkstrand's nine goals and 14 assists in 28 games for Columbus add up to 23 total points on the season.

Jakub Voracek has collected 22 points this season, with one goal and 21 assists.

Zachary Werenski has posted five goals on the season, adding 14 assists.

Elvis Merzlikins has a .911 save percentage (25th in the league). He has 553 saves (29.1 per game), and has allowed 54 goals (2.8 per game).

Joonas Korpisalo has an .891 save percentage, recording 253 saves (28.1 per game) and allowing 31 goals (3.4 per game).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Patrik Laine: Out (Oblique), Dean Kukan: Out (Upper body), Gabriel Carlsson: Out (COVID-19), Jack Roslovic: Out (COVID-19), Boone Jenner: Out (COVID-19), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (COVID-19), Andrew Peeke: Out (COVID-19), Eric Robinson: Out (COVID-19)

