How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Monday features a matchup in Buffalo, New York between the Buffalo Sabres (10-15-5) and Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 25 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29 points.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Columbus
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Sabres
-1.5
5.5
Buffalo and Columbus Stats
- On average, the Sabres put up 2.7 goals in a game (21st in league), and the Blue Jackets allow 3.4 (24th).
- The Blue Jackets are scoring 3.2 goals per game (10th in NHL), and the Sabres are conceding 3.4 (24th).
- Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -23 (-0.8 per game).
- Columbus' goal differential is -5 on the season (19th in the league).
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 80% of penalties).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Kyle Okposo has been a major player for Buffalo this season, with 20 points in 30 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin is another of Buffalo's top contributors through 30 games, with six goals and 12 assists.
- Tage Thompson's 18 points this season have come via 10 goals and eight assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has allowed 42 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 391 saves (27.9 per game).
Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols)
Columbus Impact Players
- Oliver Bjorkstrand's nine goals and 14 assists in 28 games for Columbus add up to 23 total points on the season.
- Jakub Voracek has collected 22 points this season, with one goal and 21 assists.
- Zachary Werenski has posted five goals on the season, adding 14 assists.
- Elvis Merzlikins has a .911 save percentage (25th in the league). He has 553 saves (29.1 per game), and has allowed 54 goals (2.8 per game).
- Joonas Korpisalo has an .891 save percentage, recording 253 saves (28.1 per game) and allowing 31 goals (3.4 per game).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Patrik Laine: Out (Oblique), Dean Kukan: Out (Upper body), Gabriel Carlsson: Out (COVID-19), Jack Roslovic: Out (COVID-19), Boone Jenner: Out (COVID-19), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (COVID-19), Andrew Peeke: Out (COVID-19), Eric Robinson: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.