    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino (6) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) chases during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL action on Monday features a matchup in Buffalo, New York between the Buffalo Sabres (10-15-5) and Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 25 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29 points.

    How to Watch Buffalo vs. Columbus

    Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Columbus

    Sabres vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Sabres

    -1.5

    5.5

    Buffalo and Columbus Stats

    • On average, the Sabres put up 2.7 goals in a game (21st in league), and the Blue Jackets allow 3.4 (24th).
    • The Blue Jackets are scoring 3.2 goals per game (10th in NHL), and the Sabres are conceding 3.4 (24th).
    • Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -23 (-0.8 per game).
    • Columbus' goal differential is -5 on the season (19th in the league).
    • The Blue Jackets have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).
    • The Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 80% of penalties).

    Buffalo Impact Players

    • Kyle Okposo has been a major player for Buffalo this season, with 20 points in 30 games.
    • Rasmus Dahlin is another of Buffalo's top contributors through 30 games, with six goals and 12 assists.
    • Tage Thompson's 18 points this season have come via 10 goals and eight assists.
    • Dustin Tokarski has allowed 42 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 391 saves (27.9 per game).

    Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols)

    Columbus Impact Players

    • Oliver Bjorkstrand's nine goals and 14 assists in 28 games for Columbus add up to 23 total points on the season.
    • Jakub Voracek has collected 22 points this season, with one goal and 21 assists.
    • Zachary Werenski has posted five goals on the season, adding 14 assists.
    • Elvis Merzlikins has a .911 save percentage (25th in the league). He has 553 saves (29.1 per game), and has allowed 54 goals (2.8 per game).
    • Joonas Korpisalo has an .891 save percentage, recording 253 saves (28.1 per game) and allowing 31 goals (3.4 per game).

    Blue Jackets Injuries: Patrik Laine: Out (Oblique), Dean Kukan: Out (Upper body), Gabriel Carlsson: Out (COVID-19), Jack Roslovic: Out (COVID-19), Boone Jenner: Out (COVID-19), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (COVID-19), Andrew Peeke: Out (COVID-19), Eric Robinson: Out (COVID-19)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
