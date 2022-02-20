Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Sunday features a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-23-1) and the Buffalo Sabres (16-26-8), starting at 6:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets are 10th (with 49 points) and the Sabres 13th (40 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Columbus vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Columbus vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blue Jackets
-1.5
6.5
Columbus and Buffalo Stats
- The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Sabres are 27th on defense (3.5 against).
- The Sabres score 2.7 goals per game (133 in 50 games), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (176 in 48).
- Columbus is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
- Buffalo is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -41 (-0.8 per game).
- The Sabres have conceded 32 power-play goals (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 21 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).
- The Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 19 goals and 18 assists in 46 games for Buffalo add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 20 goals and 16 assists in 48 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin has netted eight goals on the season, chipping in 25 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has allowed 56 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassed 514 saves with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
Columbus Impact Players
- Boone Jenner is Columbus' top contributor with 37 points. He has 20 goals and 17 assists this season.
- Jakub Voracek is another of Columbus' most productive contributors through 46 games, with two goals and 31 assists.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has 15 goals and 17 assists for Columbus.
- Joonas Korpisalo has a 3.8 goals against average, and 486 saves. His .887 save percentage ranks 47th in the league.
Blue Jackets Injuries: Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Emil Bemstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Joonas Korpisalo: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.