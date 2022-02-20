Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL slate on Sunday features a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-23-1) and the Buffalo Sabres (16-26-8), starting at 6:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets are 10th (with 49 points) and the Sabres 13th (40 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Columbus vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Blue Jackets -1.5 6.5

Columbus and Buffalo Stats

The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Sabres are 27th on defense (3.5 against).

The Sabres score 2.7 goals per game (133 in 50 games), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (176 in 48).

Columbus is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.

Buffalo is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -41 (-0.8 per game).

The Sabres have conceded 32 power-play goals (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 21 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

The Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 19 goals and 18 assists in 46 games for Buffalo add up to 37 total points on the season.

Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 20 goals and 16 assists in 48 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has netted eight goals on the season, chipping in 25 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has allowed 56 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassed 514 saves with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Columbus Impact Players

Boone Jenner is Columbus' top contributor with 37 points. He has 20 goals and 17 assists this season.

Jakub Voracek is another of Columbus' most productive contributors through 46 games, with two goals and 31 assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 15 goals and 17 assists for Columbus.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 3.8 goals against average, and 486 saves. His .887 save percentage ranks 47th in the league.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Emil Bemstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Joonas Korpisalo: Day To Day (Lower Body)

