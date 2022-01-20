Jan 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres goalie Michael Houser (32) makes a save in the third period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL schedule will see the Dallas Stars (18-16-2) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (12-20-7), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Stars rank 13th in the Western Conference with 38 points and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 31 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Dallas

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 5.5

Dallas and Buffalo Stats

The Stars put up 2.8 goals per game (100 in 36 games), and the Sabres concede 3.4 (133 in 39).

The Sabres are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Stars are 20th in goals allowed (3.1).

Dallas is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -10 (-0.3 per game).

Buffalo is 29th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -34.

The Sabres have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.2% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 24.8% of opportunities).

The Stars have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).

Dallas Impact Players

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 38 points in 36 games (16 goals and 22 assists).

Jason Robertson has 32 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.

Roope Hintz has scored 15 goals and added 13 assists through 34 games for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger has allowed 33 goals (2.73 goals against average) and racked up 314 saves.

Stars Injuries: Alexander Radulov: Out (COVID-19), Jason Robertson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Jeff Skinner is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 24 points (0.6 per game), with 14 goals and 10 assists in 37 games (playing 16:49 per game).

Tage Thompson has racked up 24 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 12 assists.

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leaders on the team with 23 total points (six goals and 17 assists).

Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves while giving up 42 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Kyle Okposo: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body)

