How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Stars (28-20-3) host the Buffalo Sabres (16-29-8) during Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are ninth in the Western Conference and the Sabres rank 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Dallas vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stars
-1.5
5.5
Dallas and Buffalo Stats
- The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Sabres concede 3.6 (27th).
- The Sabres are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Stars are 15th defensively (2.9 against).
- Dallas has a -3 goal differential on the season, 18th in the NHL.
- Buffalo has a -51 goal differential on the season, 29th in the NHL.
- The Sabres have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.8% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 23.2% of opportunities).
- The Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 39 points (0.8 per game), with 21 goals and 18 assists in 49 games (playing 17:51 per game).
- Jeff Skinner has racked up 36 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 16 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin is a crucial player on offense for Buffalo with eight goals and 26 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has played 19 games this season, conceding 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 532 saves and an .899 save percentage (43rd in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Day To Day (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
Dallas Impact Players
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 53 points in 51 games (21 goals and 32 assists).
- Jason Robertson has 47 points (1.1 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 25 assists.
- Roope Hintz's season total of 43 points has come from 22 goals and 21 assists.
- In 25 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 51 goals (2.26 goals against average) and has recorded 598 saves.
Stars Injuries: Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)