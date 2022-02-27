Feb 19, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks to make a save on Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (28-20-3) host the Buffalo Sabres (16-29-8) during Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are ninth in the Western Conference and the Sabres rank 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 5.5

Dallas and Buffalo Stats

The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Sabres concede 3.6 (27th).

The Sabres are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Stars are 15th defensively (2.9 against).

Dallas has a -3 goal differential on the season, 18th in the NHL.

Buffalo has a -51 goal differential on the season, 29th in the NHL.

The Sabres have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.8% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 23.2% of opportunities).

The Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 39 points (0.8 per game), with 21 goals and 18 assists in 49 games (playing 17:51 per game).

Jeff Skinner has racked up 36 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 16 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin is a crucial player on offense for Buffalo with eight goals and 26 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has played 19 games this season, conceding 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 532 saves and an .899 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Day To Day (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Dallas Impact Players

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 53 points in 51 games (21 goals and 32 assists).

Jason Robertson has 47 points (1.1 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 25 assists.

Roope Hintz's season total of 43 points has come from 22 goals and 21 assists.

In 25 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 51 goals (2.26 goals against average) and has recorded 598 saves.

Stars Injuries: Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.