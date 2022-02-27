Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks to make a save on Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks to make a save on Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (28-20-3) host the Buffalo Sabres (16-29-8) during Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are ninth in the Western Conference and the Sabres rank 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Buffalo

Stars vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Stars

-1.5

5.5

Dallas and Buffalo Stats

  • The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Sabres concede 3.6 (27th).
  • The Sabres are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Stars are 15th defensively (2.9 against).
  • Dallas has a -3 goal differential on the season, 18th in the NHL.
  • Buffalo has a -51 goal differential on the season, 29th in the NHL.
  • The Sabres have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.8% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 23.2% of opportunities).
  • The Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 39 points (0.8 per game), with 21 goals and 18 assists in 49 games (playing 17:51 per game).
  • Jeff Skinner has racked up 36 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 16 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin is a crucial player on offense for Buffalo with eight goals and 26 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has played 19 games this season, conceding 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 532 saves and an .899 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Day To Day (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Dallas Impact Players

  • One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 53 points in 51 games (21 goals and 32 assists).
  • Jason Robertson has 47 points (1.1 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 25 assists.
  • Roope Hintz's season total of 43 points has come from 22 goals and 21 assists.
  • In 25 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 51 goals (2.26 goals against average) and has recorded 598 saves.

Stars Injuries: Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal during the shootout against the Dallas Stars at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) looks for a rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
USATSI_16302864
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17760682
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at Temple

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Atlanta United
MLS

How to Watch Sporting vs. United FC

By Christine Brown
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy