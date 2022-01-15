Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Red Wings (16-17-5) and the Buffalo Sabres (11-19-6) take the ice in Detroit, Michigan on January 15, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Red Wings are ninth in the Eastern Conference (37 points), and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference (28 points).
How to Watch Detroit vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Detroit vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Red Wings
-1.5
5.5
Detroit and Buffalo Stats
- The Red Wings put up 2.6 goals per game (100 in 38 games), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (125 in 36).
- The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 21st defensively (3.3 against).
- Detroit is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -27.
- Buffalo is -31 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
- The Red Wings have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 14.0% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.9% of penalties).
- The Red Wings have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (20th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Kyle Okposo has scored seven goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 16 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 23 total points (0.7 per game).
- Tage Thompson has amassed 23 points this season, with 12 goals and 11 assists.
- Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leading scorers on the team with 22 total points (six goals and 16 assists).
- Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves while giving up 42 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .917 save percentage, making 254 saves and conceding 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin is Detroit's leading contributor with 32 points. He has 16 goals and 16 assists this season.
- Lucas Raymond is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) to the team.
- Tyler Bertuzzi has 28 total points for Detroit, with 17 goals and 11 assists.
- Alex Nedeljkovic has conceded 69 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 751 saves with a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).
- Thomas Greiss has an .894 save percentage (43rd in the league). He has 390 saves, and has given up 46 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
