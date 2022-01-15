Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Jan 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates up ice with the puck asSan Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings (16-17-5) and the Buffalo Sabres (11-19-6) take the ice in Detroit, Michigan on January 15, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Red Wings are ninth in the Eastern Conference (37 points), and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference (28 points).

How to Watch Detroit vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Detroit vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Red Wings -1.5 5.5

Detroit and Buffalo Stats

The Red Wings put up 2.6 goals per game (100 in 38 games), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (125 in 36).

The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 21st defensively (3.3 against).

Detroit is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -27.

Buffalo is -31 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

The Red Wings have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 14.0% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.9% of penalties).

The Red Wings have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (20th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

Kyle Okposo has scored seven goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 16 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 23 total points (0.7 per game).

Tage Thompson has amassed 23 points this season, with 12 goals and 11 assists.

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leading scorers on the team with 22 total points (six goals and 16 assists).

Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves while giving up 42 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .917 save percentage, making 254 saves and conceding 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin is Detroit's leading contributor with 32 points. He has 16 goals and 16 assists this season.

Lucas Raymond is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) to the team.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 28 total points for Detroit, with 17 goals and 11 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic has conceded 69 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 751 saves with a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).

Thomas Greiss has an .894 save percentage (43rd in the league). He has 390 saves, and has given up 46 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

