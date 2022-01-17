Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings (17-17-5) visit the Buffalo Sabres (11-20-6) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on January 17, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Red Wings rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 39 points and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 28 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Detroit

Betting Information for Detroit vs. Buffalo

Red Wings vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Red Wings

-1.5

5.5

Detroit and Buffalo Stats

  • The Red Wings are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Sabres are 27th in goals allowed (3.5).
  • The Sabres are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 23rd on defense (3.3 against).
  • Detroit is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -23 (-0.6 per game).
  • Buffalo is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -35 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Red Wings have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 15.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.9% of penalties).
  • The Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.6% of penalties).

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin is one of Detroit's top contributors (34 total points), having put up 16 goals and 18 assists.
  • Lucas Raymond is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) to the team.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi has scored 18 goals and added 13 assists through 31 games for Detroit.
  • Alex Nedeljkovic has conceded 69 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 773 saves with a .918 save percentage (13th in the league).
  • Thomas Greiss has conceded 46 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 390 saves with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Kyle Okposo's seven goals and 16 assists in 35 games for Buffalo add up to 23 total points on the season.
  • Tage Thompson is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 23 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 11 assists in 35 games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin is a top contributor on offense for Buffalo with six goals and 16 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (37th in the league), with 391 total saves, conceding 42 goals (3.0 goals against average).
  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .917 save percentage, has recorded 254 saves, and has conceded 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Sabres

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

2 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch Milton (Ga.) vs. Camden (N.J.)

2 minutes ago
UCLA Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch UCLA and Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics

2 minutes ago
Yale Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Brown at Yale in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy