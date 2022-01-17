Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Red Wings (17-17-5) visit the Buffalo Sabres (11-20-6) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on January 17, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Red Wings rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 39 points and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 28 points.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Detroit
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for Detroit vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Red Wings
-1.5
5.5
Detroit and Buffalo Stats
- The Red Wings are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Sabres are 27th in goals allowed (3.5).
- The Sabres are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 23rd on defense (3.3 against).
- Detroit is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -23 (-0.6 per game).
- Buffalo is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -35 (-0.9 per game).
- The Red Wings have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 15.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.9% of penalties).
- The Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.6% of penalties).
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin is one of Detroit's top contributors (34 total points), having put up 16 goals and 18 assists.
- Lucas Raymond is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) to the team.
- Tyler Bertuzzi has scored 18 goals and added 13 assists through 31 games for Detroit.
- Alex Nedeljkovic has conceded 69 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 773 saves with a .918 save percentage (13th in the league).
- Thomas Greiss has conceded 46 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 390 saves with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Kyle Okposo's seven goals and 16 assists in 35 games for Buffalo add up to 23 total points on the season.
- Tage Thompson is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 23 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 11 assists in 35 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin is a top contributor on offense for Buffalo with six goals and 16 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (37th in the league), with 391 total saves, conceding 42 goals (3.0 goals against average).
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .917 save percentage, has recorded 254 saves, and has conceded 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)
