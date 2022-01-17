Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings (17-17-5) visit the Buffalo Sabres (11-20-6) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on January 17, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Red Wings rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 39 points and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 28 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Detroit

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Detroit vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Red Wings -1.5 5.5

Detroit and Buffalo Stats

The Red Wings are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Sabres are 27th in goals allowed (3.5).

The Sabres are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 23rd on defense (3.3 against).

Detroit is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -23 (-0.6 per game).

Buffalo is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -35 (-0.9 per game).

The Red Wings have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 15.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.9% of penalties).

The Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.6% of penalties).

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin is one of Detroit's top contributors (34 total points), having put up 16 goals and 18 assists.

Lucas Raymond is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) to the team.

Tyler Bertuzzi has scored 18 goals and added 13 assists through 31 games for Detroit.

Alex Nedeljkovic has conceded 69 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 773 saves with a .918 save percentage (13th in the league).

Thomas Greiss has conceded 46 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 390 saves with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Buffalo Impact Players

Kyle Okposo's seven goals and 16 assists in 35 games for Buffalo add up to 23 total points on the season.

Tage Thompson is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 23 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 11 assists in 35 games.

Rasmus Dahlin is a top contributor on offense for Buffalo with six goals and 16 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (37th in the league), with 391 total saves, conceding 42 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .917 save percentage, has recorded 254 saves, and has conceded 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.