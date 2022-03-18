Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save on a shot from Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) as Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) and Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) look for the rebound in the first period of the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (33-23-4) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (20-32-8) as a part of Thursday's NHL action, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers rank seventh in the Western Conference with 70 points and the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 48 points.

  • On average, the Oilers score 3.3 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (26th).
  • On average, the Sabres score 2.7 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Oilers allow 3.2 (21st).
  • Edmonton is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +5.
  • Buffalo is -51 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
  • The Sabres have conceded 37 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 44 power-play goals (sixth in power-play percentage).
  • The Oilers have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson has totaled 24 goals and 20 assists in 56 games for Buffalo, good for 44 points.
  • Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 41 total points (0.7 per game), with 23 goals and 18 assists in 58 games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin's eight goals and 29 assists add up to 37 points this season.
  • Dustin Tokarski has 561 saves while giving up 61 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Casey Fitzgerald: Out (Upper Body), Rasmus Asplund: Day To Day (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid has been a top contributor on Edmonton this season, with 85 points in 59 games.
  • Leon Draisaitl has accumulated 83 points (1.4 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 44 assists.
  • Zach Hyman's 38 points this season have come via 20 goals and 18 assists.
  • In 35 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 104 goals (3.04 goals against average) and has recorded 981 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out (Shoulder), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
