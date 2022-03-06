Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) tries to knock Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) off the puck as he skates during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) tries to knock Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) off the puck as he skates during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Monday NHL slate features the Florida Panthers (37-13-5) visiting the Buffalo Sabres (18-30-8) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers rank second while the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Florida

Betting Information for Florida vs. Buffalo

Panthers vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Panthers

-1.5

6.5

Florida and Buffalo Stats

  • On average, the Panthers put up 4.1 goals in a game (first in NHL), and the Sabres give up 3.6 (26th).
  • The Sabres score 2.7 goals per game (24th in NHL), and the Panthers are conceding 2.9 (15th).
  • Florida has a +65 goal differential on the season, first in the league.
  • Buffalo is -48 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
  • The Panthers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.4% of penalties).
  • The Panthers have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (17th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 31 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

Florida Impact Players

  • One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 76 points in 55 games (18 goals and 58 assists).
  • Sam Reinhart is another of Florida's top contributors through 52 games, with 18 goals and 34 assists.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr.'s season total of 52 points has come from 25 goals and 27 assists.
  • Spencer Knight has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .898 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson has recorded 23 goals and 19 assists in 53 games for Buffalo, good for 42 points.
  • Jeff Skinner has posted 41 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 18 assists.
  • Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the top offensive players on the team with 37 total points (eight goals and 29 assists).
  • Dustin Tokarski has 532 saves while allowing 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Alex Tuch: Day To Day (Undisclsoed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17843092
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Big South Tournament, Championship: Longwood vs. Campbell in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_17828586
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Nuggets

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_17813357
College Wrestling

How to Watch Big 12 Championship in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Baylor Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Baylor vs. LSU in College Baseball

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Medellín

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago1004206411h
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Aucas

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) tries to knock Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) off the puck as he skates during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy