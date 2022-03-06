Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Monday NHL slate features the Florida Panthers (37-13-5) visiting the Buffalo Sabres (18-30-8) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers rank second while the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Florida
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Florida vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-1.5
6.5
Florida and Buffalo Stats
- On average, the Panthers put up 4.1 goals in a game (first in NHL), and the Sabres give up 3.6 (26th).
- The Sabres score 2.7 goals per game (24th in NHL), and the Panthers are conceding 2.9 (15th).
- Florida has a +65 goal differential on the season, first in the league.
- Buffalo is -48 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
- The Panthers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.4% of penalties).
- The Panthers have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (17th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 31 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 76 points in 55 games (18 goals and 58 assists).
- Sam Reinhart is another of Florida's top contributors through 52 games, with 18 goals and 34 assists.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr.'s season total of 52 points has come from 25 goals and 27 assists.
- Spencer Knight has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .898 save percentage (42nd in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson has recorded 23 goals and 19 assists in 53 games for Buffalo, good for 42 points.
- Jeff Skinner has posted 41 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 18 assists.
- Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the top offensive players on the team with 37 total points (eight goals and 29 assists).
- Dustin Tokarski has 532 saves while allowing 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Alex Tuch: Day To Day (Undisclsoed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
March
7
2022
Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
