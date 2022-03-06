Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) tries to knock Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) off the puck as he skates during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Monday NHL slate features the Florida Panthers (37-13-5) visiting the Buffalo Sabres (18-30-8) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers rank second while the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Florida

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for Florida vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Buffalo Stats

On average, the Panthers put up 4.1 goals in a game (first in NHL), and the Sabres give up 3.6 (26th).

The Sabres score 2.7 goals per game (24th in NHL), and the Panthers are conceding 2.9 (15th).

Florida has a +65 goal differential on the season, first in the league.

Buffalo is -48 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

The Panthers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.4% of penalties).

The Panthers have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (17th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 31 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 76 points in 55 games (18 goals and 58 assists).

Sam Reinhart is another of Florida's top contributors through 52 games, with 18 goals and 34 assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr.'s season total of 52 points has come from 25 goals and 27 assists.

Spencer Knight has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .898 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has recorded 23 goals and 19 assists in 53 games for Buffalo, good for 42 points.

Jeff Skinner has posted 41 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 18 assists.

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the top offensive players on the team with 37 total points (eight goals and 29 assists).

Dustin Tokarski has 532 saves while allowing 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Alex Tuch: Day To Day (Undisclsoed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

