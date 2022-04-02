Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) looks to make a pass as Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (46-15-6) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (25-33-11) during Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 1:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference with 98 points and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 61 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Florida

Betting Information for Florida vs. Buffalo

Panthers vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Panthers

-280

7

Florida and Buffalo Stats

  • The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (first in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (24th).
  • The Sabres put up 2.7 goals per game (187 in 69 games), and the Panthers give up 2.8 (191 in 67).
  • Florida is first in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +81.
  • Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -53 (-0.8 per game).
  • The Panthers have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 23.1% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties).
  • The Sabres have scored 36 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 42 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's leading contributor with 94 points. He has 23 goals and 71 assists this season.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 55 games, with 31 goals and 37 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart's 65 points this season have come via 24 goals and 41 assists.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1195 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 14th in the league.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson has recorded 30 goals and 23 assists in 65 games for Buffalo, good for 53 points.
  • Jeff Skinner has scored 48 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 27 goals and 21 assists.
  • Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leading scorers on the team with 43 total points (nine goals and 34 assists).
  • Craig Anderson has a .901 save percentage (38th in the league), with 673 total saves, conceding 74 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
