Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Friday includes a game between the Florida Panthers (49-15-6) and the Buffalo Sabres (26-34-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference (104 points), while the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (63 points).
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: BB&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Florida vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Panthers
-403
7
Florida and Buffalo Stats
- The Panthers are first in the NHL in scoring (4.2 goals per game), and the Sabres are 24th on defense (3.5 against).
- On average, the Sabres score 2.7 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Panthers give up 2.9 (14th).
- Florida is first in the league in goal differential, at +85 (+1.2 per game).
- Buffalo's goal differential is -53 on the season (25th in the NHL).
- The Sabres have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities).
- The Panthers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.8% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 31 goals and 24 assists in 68 games for Buffalo add up to 55 total points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner has collected 51 points this season, with 29 goals and 22 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin's nine goals and 35 assists add up to 44 points this season.
- Craig Anderson has allowed 76 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 705 saves with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's leading contributors (102 total points), having registered 26 goals and 76 assists.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 57 games, with 34 goals and 42 assists.
- Sam Reinhart's season total of 69 points has come from 26 goals and 43 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.7 goals against average, and 1224 saves. His .911 save percentage ranks 21st in the league.
Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
