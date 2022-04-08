Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a game between the Florida Panthers (49-15-6) and the Buffalo Sabres (26-34-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference (104 points), while the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (63 points).

How to Watch Florida vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Florida vs. Buffalo

Panthers vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Panthers

-403

7

Florida and Buffalo Stats

  • The Panthers are first in the NHL in scoring (4.2 goals per game), and the Sabres are 24th on defense (3.5 against).
  • On average, the Sabres score 2.7 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Panthers give up 2.9 (14th).
  • Florida is first in the league in goal differential, at +85 (+1.2 per game).
  • Buffalo's goal differential is -53 on the season (25th in the NHL).
  • The Sabres have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities).
  • The Panthers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.8% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 31 goals and 24 assists in 68 games for Buffalo add up to 55 total points on the season.
  • Jeff Skinner has collected 51 points this season, with 29 goals and 22 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin's nine goals and 35 assists add up to 44 points this season.
  • Craig Anderson has allowed 76 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 705 saves with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's leading contributors (102 total points), having registered 26 goals and 76 assists.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 57 games, with 34 goals and 42 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart's season total of 69 points has come from 26 goals and 43 assists.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.7 goals against average, and 1224 saves. His .911 save percentage ranks 21st in the league.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
