NHL action on Sunday features the Buffalo Sabres (17-30-8) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (29-19-7) at KeyBank Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Sabres sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points and the Kings are fifth in the Western Conference with 65 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Los Angeles

Buffalo and Los Angeles Stats

The Sabres are scoring 2.6 goals per game (24th in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.8 (11th).

The Kings are 19th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Sabres are 27th in goals conceded (3.6).

Buffalo is -49 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.

Los Angeles has a +5 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.

The Kings have conceded 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 29 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

The Kings have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).

Buffalo Impact Players

One of Buffalo's most productive offensive players this season is Tage Thompson, who has 41 points (23 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 17:29 per game.

Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's offensive options, contributing 39 points (21 goals, 18 assists) to the team.

Rasmus Dahlin has eight goals and 27 assists for Buffalo.

Dustin Tokarski has a 3.4 goals against average, and 532 saves. His .899 save percentage ranks 41st in the league.

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has totaled 15 goals and 35 assists in 56 games for Los Angeles, good for 50 points.

Adrian Kempe has racked up 36 points this season, with 25 goals and 11 assists.

Los Angeles' Viktor Arvidsson is among the top offensive players on the team with 35 total points (15 goals and 20 assists).

Cal Petersen has 570 saves while giving up 64 goals (2.7 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (41st in the league).

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

