Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

The Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (9-15-4) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank first in the Western Conference (39 points), and the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference (22 points).

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Wild -1.5 6

Minnesota and Buffalo Stats

The Wild are second in the league in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Sabres are 28th defensively (3.5 against).

The Sabres are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Wild are 16th in goals allowed (2.9).

Minnesota is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +22 (+0.8 per game).

Buffalo's goal differential is -22 on the season (27th in the league).

The Wild have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).

The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (on 19.7% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 19 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 15th in league).

Buffalo Impact Players

Kyle Okposo has recorded six goals and 13 assists in 28 games for Buffalo, good for 19 points.

Tage Thompson is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 18 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added eight assists in 28 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has posted five goals on the season, adding 12 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has played 14 games this season, conceding 42 goals (3.0 per game) with 391 saves (27.9 per game) and a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Craig Anderson has a .921 save percentage, has recorded 175 saves (29.2 per game), and has allowed 15 goals (2.5 per game).

Sabres Injuries: Alex Tuch: Out (Upper body), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's top contributors (32 total points), having amassed 10 goals and 22 assists.

Ryan Hartman has picked up 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 10 assists.

Mats Zuccarello has scored eight goals and added 14 assists through 22 games for Minnesota.

Cam Talbot has allowed 57 goals (2.7 per game) and racked up 628 saves (29.9 per game).

Kaapo Kahkonen has a .905 save percentage, and has allowed 19 goals (2.7 per game) while recording 180 saves (25.7 per game).

Wild Injuries: Jonas Brodin: Day To Day (Upper Body)

