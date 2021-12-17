Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (9-15-4) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank first in the Western Conference (39 points), and the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference (22 points).
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wild
-1.5
6
Minnesota and Buffalo Stats
- The Wild are second in the league in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Sabres are 28th defensively (3.5 against).
- The Sabres are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Wild are 16th in goals allowed (2.9).
- Minnesota is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +22 (+0.8 per game).
- Buffalo's goal differential is -22 on the season (27th in the league).
- The Wild have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).
- The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (on 19.7% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 19 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 15th in league).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Kyle Okposo has recorded six goals and 13 assists in 28 games for Buffalo, good for 19 points.
- Tage Thompson is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 18 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added eight assists in 28 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin has posted five goals on the season, adding 12 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has played 14 games this season, conceding 42 goals (3.0 per game) with 391 saves (27.9 per game) and a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).
- Craig Anderson has a .921 save percentage, has recorded 175 saves (29.2 per game), and has allowed 15 goals (2.5 per game).
Sabres Injuries: Alex Tuch: Out (Upper body), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's top contributors (32 total points), having amassed 10 goals and 22 assists.
- Ryan Hartman has picked up 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 10 assists.
- Mats Zuccarello has scored eight goals and added 14 assists through 22 games for Minnesota.
- Cam Talbot has allowed 57 goals (2.7 per game) and racked up 628 saves (29.9 per game).
- Kaapo Kahkonen has a .905 save percentage, and has allowed 19 goals (2.7 per game) while recording 180 saves (25.7 per game).
Wild Injuries: Jonas Brodin: Day To Day (Upper Body)
How To Watch
December
16
2021
Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
