Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Sabres (16-30-8) square off against the Minnesota Wild (31-17-3) as a part of Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Sabres rank 15th in the Eastern Conference and the Wild are fourth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Minnesota
Buffalo and Minnesota Stats
- On average, the Sabres post 2.6 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Wild give up 3.1 (21st).
- The Wild are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Sabres are 29th in goals allowed (3.6).
- In terms of goal differential, Buffalo is -53 on the season (28th in NHL).
- Minnesota's goal differential is +28 on the season (ninth in the league).
- The Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Wild have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.6% of penalties).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is Buffalo's top contributor with 40 points. He has 22 goals and 18 assists this season.
- Jeff Skinner has accumulated 37 points (0.7 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 17 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin's season total of 34 points has come from eight goals and 26 assists.
- In 19 games, Dustin Tokarski has conceded 60 goals (3.39 goals against average) and has racked up 532 saves.
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov has collected 24 goals and 40 assists in 50 games for Minnesota, good for 64 points.
- Mats Zuccarello is a leading scorer for Minnesota with 53 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 36 assists in 44 games.
- Kevin Fiala is a crucial contributor on offense for Minnesota with 17 goals and 27 assists.
- Cam Talbot has a .908 save percentage (27th in the league), with 922 total saves, conceding 93 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Wild Injuries: Matt Dumba: Out (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper Body)
