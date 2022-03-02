Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres (16-30-8) square off against the Minnesota Wild (31-17-3) as a part of Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Sabres rank 15th in the Eastern Conference and the Wild are fourth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Minnesota

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Minnesota

Sabres vs Wild Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Buffalo and Minnesota Stats

  • On average, the Sabres post 2.6 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Wild give up 3.1 (21st).
  • The Wild are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Sabres are 29th in goals allowed (3.6).
  • In terms of goal differential, Buffalo is -53 on the season (28th in NHL).
  • Minnesota's goal differential is +28 on the season (ninth in the league).
  • The Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Wild have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.6% of penalties).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson is Buffalo's top contributor with 40 points. He has 22 goals and 18 assists this season.
  • Jeff Skinner has accumulated 37 points (0.7 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 17 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin's season total of 34 points has come from eight goals and 26 assists.
  • In 19 games, Dustin Tokarski has conceded 60 goals (3.39 goals against average) and has racked up 532 saves.

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov has collected 24 goals and 40 assists in 50 games for Minnesota, good for 64 points.
  • Mats Zuccarello is a leading scorer for Minnesota with 53 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 36 assists in 44 games.
  • Kevin Fiala is a crucial contributor on offense for Minnesota with 17 goals and 27 assists.
  • Cam Talbot has a .908 save percentage (27th in the league), with 922 total saves, conceding 93 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Wild Injuries: Matt Dumba: Out (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

