Feb 20, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) reacts as he skates against Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's NHL action will see the Montreal Canadiens (11-33-7) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (16-27-8), starting at 7:30 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Canadiens are 16th (with 29 points) and the Sabres 13th (40 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Montreal vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Bell Centre

Bell Centre Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Montreal vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Canadiens -1.5 6

Montreal and Buffalo Stats

The Canadiens are 31st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.3), and the Sabres are 27th in goals conceded (3.6).

On average, the Sabres score 2.7 goals in a game (23rd in NHL), and the Canadiens give up 3.8 (32nd).

In terms of goal differential, Montreal is -74 on the season (32nd in NHL).

Buffalo has a -45 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Sabres have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.8% of penalties), and the Canadiens have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 12.7% of opportunities).

The Canadiens have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (30th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has scored 20 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 18 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 38 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 13.7%.

Jeff Skinner has scored 36 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 16 assists.

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leaders on the team with 33 total points (eight goals and 25 assists).

Dustin Tokarski has played 18 games this season, conceding 56 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 514 saves and a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki is one of Montreal's leading contributors (30 total points), having registered nine goals and 21 assists.

Josh Anderson is another of Montreal's most productive contributors through 40 games, with 12 goals and nine assists.

Artturi Lehkonen's season total of 20 points has come from seven goals and 13 assists.

Samuel Montembeault has allowed 72 goals (3.72 goals against average) and racked up 633 saves.

Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Lower Body), Joel Armia: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Back), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Corey Schueneman: Out (COVID-19), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.