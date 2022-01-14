Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's NHL play will see the Nashville Predators (24-11-2) take on the Buffalo Sabres (10-19-6), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are first in the Western Conference and the Sabres rank 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Nashville vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Betting Information for Nashville vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Predators
-1.5
6
Nashville and Buffalo Stats
- The Predators put up 3.1 goals per game (116 in 37 games), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (124 in 35).
- On average, the Sabres score 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Predators give up 2.6 (sixth).
- Nashville is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +18 (+0.5 per game).
- Buffalo is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -34 (-1.0 per game).
- The Sabres have conceded 18 power-play goals (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Predators have scored 30 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
- The Predators have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 23 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has 12 goals and 11 assists in 34 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin has totaled 22 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 16 assists.
- Kyle Okposo has 21 points so far, including seven goals and 14 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league). He has 391 saves, and has given up 42 goals (3.0 goals against average).
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .917 save percentage, making 254 total saves (28.2 per game) and conceding 23 goals (2.6 per game).
Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: Out (COVID-19), Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Tage Thompson: Out (Health Protocols), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Alex Tuch: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)
Nashville Impact Players
- One of Nashville's most productive offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 24:42 per game.
- Mikael Granlund has five goals and 28 assists to total 33 points (0.9 per game).
- Matt Duchene has scored 16 goals and added 17 assists through 33 games for Nashville.
- Juuse Saros has conceded 67 goals (2.2 per game) and racked up 870 saves (29.0 per game) with a .928 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)
