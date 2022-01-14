Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL play will see the Nashville Predators (24-11-2) take on the Buffalo Sabres (10-19-6), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are first in the Western Conference and the Sabres rank 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Predators -1.5 6

Nashville and Buffalo Stats

The Predators put up 3.1 goals per game (116 in 37 games), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (124 in 35).

On average, the Sabres score 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Predators give up 2.6 (sixth).

Nashville is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +18 (+0.5 per game).

Buffalo is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -34 (-1.0 per game).

The Sabres have conceded 18 power-play goals (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Predators have scored 30 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

The Predators have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 23 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has 12 goals and 11 assists in 34 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has totaled 22 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 16 assists.

Kyle Okposo has 21 points so far, including seven goals and 14 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league). He has 391 saves, and has given up 42 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .917 save percentage, making 254 total saves (28.2 per game) and conceding 23 goals (2.6 per game).

Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: Out (COVID-19), Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Tage Thompson: Out (Health Protocols), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Alex Tuch: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)

Nashville Impact Players

One of Nashville's most productive offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 24:42 per game.

Mikael Granlund has five goals and 28 assists to total 33 points (0.9 per game).

Matt Duchene has scored 16 goals and added 17 assists through 33 games for Nashville.

Juuse Saros has conceded 67 goals (2.2 per game) and racked up 870 saves (29.0 per game) with a .928 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)

