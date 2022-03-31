Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10) host the Nashville Predators (39-24-4) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on April 1, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (58 points), and the Predators are fifth in the Western Conference (82 points).
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Nashville
Buffalo and Nashville Stats
- The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Predators are 13th defensively (2.9 against).
- The Predators are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Sabres are 26th in goals allowed (3.5).
- Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -54 (-0.8 per game).
- Nashville is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +26 (+0.4 per game).
- The Predators have conceded 47 power-play goals (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 35 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).
- The Predators have scored 50 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 43 while short-handed (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
Buffalo Impact Players
- One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Tage Thompson, who has scored 51 points in 64 games (28 goals and 23 assists).
- Jeff Skinner has 27 goals and 20 assists to total 47 points (0.7 per game).
- Rasmus Dahlin's 43 points this season have come via nine goals and 34 assists.
- Craig Anderson has a 3.1 goals against average, and 626 saves. His .901 save percentage ranks 37th in the league.
Sabres Injuries: Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi's 81 points are important for Nashville. He has 18 goals and 63 assists in 65 games.
- Matt Duchene is a leading scorer for Nashville with 68 total points this season. He has scored 35 goals and added 33 assists in 63 games.
- Filip Forsberg has 66 points so far, including 37 goals and 29 assists.
- Juuse Saros has given up 141 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassed 1638 saves with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: Out (Upper Body)
Live Stream: FUBOTV
