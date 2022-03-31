Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10) host the Nashville Predators (39-24-4) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on April 1, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference (58 points), and the Predators are fifth in the Western Conference (82 points).

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Nashville

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Nashville

Buffalo and Nashville Stats

The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Predators are 13th defensively (2.9 against).

The Predators are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Sabres are 26th in goals allowed (3.5).

Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -54 (-0.8 per game).

Nashville is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +26 (+0.4 per game).

The Predators have conceded 47 power-play goals (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 35 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

The Predators have scored 50 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 43 while short-handed (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Tage Thompson, who has scored 51 points in 64 games (28 goals and 23 assists).

Jeff Skinner has 27 goals and 20 assists to total 47 points (0.7 per game).

Rasmus Dahlin's 43 points this season have come via nine goals and 34 assists.

Craig Anderson has a 3.1 goals against average, and 626 saves. His .901 save percentage ranks 37th in the league.

Sabres Injuries: Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi's 81 points are important for Nashville. He has 18 goals and 63 assists in 65 games.

Matt Duchene is a leading scorer for Nashville with 68 total points this season. He has scored 35 goals and added 33 assists in 63 games.

Filip Forsberg has 66 points so far, including 37 goals and 29 assists.

Juuse Saros has given up 141 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassed 1638 saves with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: Out (Upper Body)

