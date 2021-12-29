How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Wednesday includes a showdown between the New Jersey Devils (10-15-5) and the Buffalo Sabres (10-15-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Devils rank 12th and the Sabres 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Buffalo
New Jersey and Buffalo Stats
- The Devils are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Sabres are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).
- On average, the Sabres post 2.7 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Devils allow 3.4 (24th).
- New Jersey is 25th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -20.
- Buffalo has a -23 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Devils have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 12.9% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.0% of penalties).
- The Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).
New Jersey Impact Players
- One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 16:45 per game.
- Andreas Johnsson has nine goals and 10 assists to total 19 points (0.6 per game).
- Dougie Hamilton's season total of 17 points has come from six goals and 11 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has given up 2.8 goals per game this season and is racking up 25.8 saves per outing. His .902 save percentage ranks 35th in the league.
- Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has given up 26 goals (2.6 per game).
Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Kyle Okposo is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 20 points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 14 assists in 30 games (playing 16:55 per game).
- Rasmus Dahlin has helped lead the offense for Buffalo this season with six goals and 12 assists.
- Tage Thompson has 18 points so far, including 10 goals and eight assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has played 14 games this season, conceding 42 goals (3.0 per game) with 391 saves (27.9 per game) and a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
