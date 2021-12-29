Nov 30, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) skates the puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes a showdown between the New Jersey Devils (10-15-5) and the Buffalo Sabres (10-15-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Devils rank 12th and the Sabres 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Devils -1.5 6

New Jersey and Buffalo Stats

The Devils are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Sabres are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).

On average, the Sabres post 2.7 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Devils allow 3.4 (24th).

New Jersey is 25th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -20.

Buffalo has a -23 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Devils have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 12.9% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.0% of penalties).

The Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 16:45 per game.

Andreas Johnsson has nine goals and 10 assists to total 19 points (0.6 per game).

Dougie Hamilton's season total of 17 points has come from six goals and 11 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has given up 2.8 goals per game this season and is racking up 25.8 saves per outing. His .902 save percentage ranks 35th in the league.

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has given up 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

Buffalo Impact Players

Kyle Okposo is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 20 points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 14 assists in 30 games (playing 16:55 per game).

Rasmus Dahlin has helped lead the offense for Buffalo this season with six goals and 12 assists.

Tage Thompson has 18 points so far, including 10 goals and eight assists.

Dustin Tokarski has played 14 games this season, conceding 42 goals (3.0 per game) with 391 saves (27.9 per game) and a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

