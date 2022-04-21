Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates his empty net goal with left wing Jeff Skinner (53) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL schedule includes the New Jersey Devils (27-42-7) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (29-38-11) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils are 14th (with 61 points) and the Sabres 12th (69 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

New Jersey and Buffalo Stats

The Devils are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Sabres are 25th defensively (3.5 against).

The Sabres score 2.8 goals per game (23rd in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (27th).

New Jersey has a -44 goal differential on the season, 24th in the NHL.

Buffalo has a -59 goal differential on the season, 26th in the league.

The Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 15.6% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).

The Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has scored 36 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 27 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Buffalo offense with 63 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.3 shots per game, shooting 14.9%.

Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 58 total points (0.8 per game), with 31 goals and 27 assists in 76 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 50 points so far, including 11 goals and 39 assists.

Craig Anderson has allowed 95 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiled 819 saves with an .896 save percentage (45th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

New Jersey Impact Players

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has scored 70 points in 71 games (25 goals and 45 assists).

Nico Hischier has accumulated 58 points (0.9 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 38 assists.

Jack Hughes' season total of 56 points has come from 26 goals and 30 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and racked up 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Devils Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Avalanche L 3-1 Away +226 4/16/2022 Kraken L 4-3 Away -104 4/18/2022 Golden Knights W 3-2 Away +272 4/21/2022 Sabres - Home -134 4/23/2022 Hurricanes - Home - 4/24/2022 Red Wings - Home - 4/26/2022 Senators - Away -

Sabres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Blues L 6-2 Home +161 4/16/2022 Flyers W 4-3 Home -157 4/17/2022 Flyers W 5-3 Away -115 4/21/2022 Devils - Away +112 4/23/2022 Islanders - Home - 4/28/2022 Bruins - Away - 4/29/2022 Blackhawks - Home -

