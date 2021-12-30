Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 19, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates across center ice defended by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (8-12-6) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-16-5) as a part of Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 14th while the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Buffalo Stats

The Islanders are 30th in the league in scoring (2.2 goals per game), and the Sabres are 28th on defense (3.5 against).

The Sabres are scoring 2.7 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Islanders are conceding 2.8 (13th).

New York has a -17 goal differential on the season, 26th in the league.

Buffalo is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -24 (-0.8 per game).

The Sabres have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 12 power-play goals (successful on 16.9% of opportunities).

The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 13 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

Rasmus Dahlin has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Buffalo offense with 20 total points (0.6 per game). He averages 2.3 shots per game, shooting 8.5%.

Kyle Okposo is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 20 total points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 14 assists in 31 games.

Tage Thompson has scored 12 goals on the season, adding eight assists.

Dustin Tokarski has given up 42 goals (3.0 per game) and amassed 391 saves (27.9 per game) with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has scored 17 points in 23 games (five goals and 12 assists).

Oliver Wahlstrom is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) to the team.

Brock Nelson has 10 goals and three assists for New York.

Ilya Sorokin has allowed 46 goals (2.4 per game) and racked up 572 saves (30.1 per game).

Semyon Varlamov has a .900 save percentage. He has 207 saves (25.9 per game), and has given up 23 goals (2.9 per game).

Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Zach Parise: Out (Health Protocols), Kyle Palmieri: Day To Day (Lower Body), Anthony Beauvillier: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

