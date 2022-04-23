Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (35-32-10) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (30-38-11) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 12:30 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Islanders rank ninth while the Sabres are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. New York

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Buffalo

DateHomeAwayResult

2/15/2022

Sabres

Islanders

6-3 BUF

12/30/2021

Islanders

Sabres

4-1 NYI

New York and Buffalo Stats

  • The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (25th in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (25th).
  • On average, the Sabres put up 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (seventh).
  • New York is -1 overall in goal differential this season, 17th in the league.
  • Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -56 (-0.7 per game).
  • On the power play, the Islanders have scored 39 goals (on 20.0% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 48 (killing off 76.4% of penalties, 23rd in league).
  • The Sabres have scored 46 power-play goals (on 21.9% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 31 (killing off 84.3% of penalties, fourth in league).

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Brock Nelson, who has scored 58 points in 68 games (36 goals and 22 assists).
  • Mathew Barzal is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 53 points (14 goals, 39 assists) to the team.
  • Noah Dobson has 11 goals and 34 assists for New York.
  • In 49 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 112 goals (2.32 goals against average) and has recorded 1427 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 65 points are important for Buffalo. He has recorded 36 goals and 29 assists in 75 games.
  • Jeff Skinner has racked up 60 points this season, with 32 goals and 28 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has 52 points so far, including 12 goals and 40 assists.
  • Craig Anderson has an .897 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 848 total saves, allowing 97 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Nationals

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Tigers

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
UFC Barboza
KSW

KSW 69 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Feb 7, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; James Hahn plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network Pga Phoenix Open Final Round
PGA

Zurich Classic, Third Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
ARCA Series
ARCA Racing Series

How to Watch ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Glacier Boyz vs Zappers

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) throws the football before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Oregon Spring Game

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy