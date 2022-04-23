How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (35-32-10) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (30-38-11) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 12:30 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Islanders rank ninth while the Sabres are 11th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. New York
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Head-to-head results for New York vs. Buffalo
2/15/2022
Sabres
Islanders
6-3 BUF
12/30/2021
Islanders
Sabres
4-1 NYI
New York and Buffalo Stats
- The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (25th in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (25th).
- On average, the Sabres put up 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (seventh).
- New York is -1 overall in goal differential this season, 17th in the league.
- Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -56 (-0.7 per game).
- On the power play, the Islanders have scored 39 goals (on 20.0% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 48 (killing off 76.4% of penalties, 23rd in league).
- The Sabres have scored 46 power-play goals (on 21.9% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 31 (killing off 84.3% of penalties, fourth in league).
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Brock Nelson, who has scored 58 points in 68 games (36 goals and 22 assists).
- Mathew Barzal is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 53 points (14 goals, 39 assists) to the team.
- Noah Dobson has 11 goals and 34 assists for New York.
- In 49 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 112 goals (2.32 goals against average) and has recorded 1427 saves.
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 65 points are important for Buffalo. He has recorded 36 goals and 29 assists in 75 games.
- Jeff Skinner has racked up 60 points this season, with 32 goals and 28 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 52 points so far, including 12 goals and 40 assists.
- Craig Anderson has an .897 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 848 total saves, allowing 97 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
