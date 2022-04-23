How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (35-32-10) hit the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (30-38-11) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 12:30 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Islanders rank ninth while the Sabres are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. New York

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Buffalo

Date Home Away Result 2/15/2022 Sabres Islanders 6-3 BUF 12/30/2021 Islanders Sabres 4-1 NYI

New York and Buffalo Stats

The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (25th in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (25th).

On average, the Sabres put up 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (seventh).

New York is -1 overall in goal differential this season, 17th in the league.

Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -56 (-0.7 per game).

On the power play, the Islanders have scored 39 goals (on 20.0% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 48 (killing off 76.4% of penalties, 23rd in league).

The Sabres have scored 46 power-play goals (on 21.9% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 31 (killing off 84.3% of penalties, fourth in league).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Brock Nelson, who has scored 58 points in 68 games (36 goals and 22 assists).

Mathew Barzal is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 53 points (14 goals, 39 assists) to the team.

Noah Dobson has 11 goals and 34 assists for New York.

In 49 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 112 goals (2.32 goals against average) and has recorded 1427 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 65 points are important for Buffalo. He has recorded 36 goals and 29 assists in 75 games.

Jeff Skinner has racked up 60 points this season, with 32 goals and 28 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has 52 points so far, including 12 goals and 40 assists.

Craig Anderson has an .897 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 848 total saves, allowing 97 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.