Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL slate features the New York Rangers (41-19-5) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (23-33-9) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth with 87 points and the Sabres are 12th with 55 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New York vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Buffalo Stats

The Rangers are 17th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Sabres are 26th defensively (3.5 against).

On average, the Sabres put up 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (third).

New York is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.

Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -54 (-0.8 per game).

The Rangers have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.7% of penalties).

The Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (on 18.3% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 34 (killing off 81.8% of penalties, ninth in league).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 49 points (0.8 per game), with 27 goals and 22 assists in 61 games (playing 17:54 per game).

Jeff Skinner has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with 26 goals and 19 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin's nine goals and 30 assists add up to 39 points this season.

Craig Anderson has a .904 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 600 saves, and has given up 64 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 74 points (16 goals, 58 assists) and plays an average of 19:25 per game.

Mika Zibanejad has picked up 69 points (1.1 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 42 assists.

Adam Fox's 64 points this season have come via 10 goals and 54 assists.

In 43 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 87 goals (2.11 goals against average) and has recorded 1269 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.