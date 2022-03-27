Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sunday NHL slate features the New York Rangers (41-19-5) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (23-33-9) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth with 87 points and the Sabres are 12th with 55 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Betting Information for New York vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rangers
-1.5
5.5
New York and Buffalo Stats
- The Rangers are 17th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Sabres are 26th defensively (3.5 against).
- On average, the Sabres put up 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (third).
- New York is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.
- Buffalo is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -54 (-0.8 per game).
- The Rangers have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.7% of penalties).
- The Sabres have scored 32 power-play goals (on 18.3% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 34 (killing off 81.8% of penalties, ninth in league).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 49 points (0.8 per game), with 27 goals and 22 assists in 61 games (playing 17:54 per game).
- Jeff Skinner has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with 26 goals and 19 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin's nine goals and 30 assists add up to 39 points this season.
- Craig Anderson has a .904 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 600 saves, and has given up 64 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 74 points (16 goals, 58 assists) and plays an average of 19:25 per game.
- Mika Zibanejad has picked up 69 points (1.1 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 42 assists.
- Adam Fox's 64 points this season have come via 10 goals and 54 assists.
- In 43 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 87 goals (2.11 goals against average) and has recorded 1269 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
How To Watch
