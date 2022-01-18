Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ottawa Senators (11-18-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (11-20-7) as a part of Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators rank 15th with 24 points and the Sabres are 14th with 29 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Senators
-1.5
6
Ottawa and Buffalo Stats
- The Senators are 19th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Sabres are 27th on defense (3.5 against).
- The Sabres are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Senators are 28th on defense (3.6 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Ottawa is -24 on the season (26th in league).
- Buffalo's goal differential is -36 on the season (29th in the league).
- The Sabres have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.1% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities).
- The Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (on 18.8% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 22 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 21st in league).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson has collected 12 goals and 12 assists in 36 games for Buffalo, good for 24 points.
- Rasmus Dahlin has racked up 23 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has six goals and 17 assists.
- Kyle Okposo has netted seven goals on the season, adding 16 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 391 saves, and has given up 42 goals (3.0 goals against average).
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .917 save percentage, recording 254 saves and conceding 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Ottawa Impact Players
- One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Drake Batherson, who has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 19:11 per game.
- Brady Tkachuk is another of Ottawa's top contributors through 28 games, with 12 goals and 12 assists.
- Joshua Norris has scored 16 goals and added eight assists through 30 games for Ottawa.
- Anton Forsberg has a 2.8 goals against average, and 355 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.
- Filip Gustavsson has an .893 save percentage (47th in the league), and has allowed 40 goals (3.6 goals against average) while recording 333 saves.
Senators Injuries: Anton Forsberg: Out (Health Protocols), Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)
