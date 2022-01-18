Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates up ice with the puck asSan Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (11-18-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (11-20-7) as a part of Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators rank 15th with 24 points and the Sabres are 14th with 29 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Canadian Tire Centre Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Senators -1.5 6

Ottawa and Buffalo Stats

The Senators are 19th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Sabres are 27th on defense (3.5 against).

The Sabres are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Senators are 28th on defense (3.6 against).

In terms of goal differential, Ottawa is -24 on the season (26th in league).

Buffalo's goal differential is -36 on the season (29th in the league).

The Sabres have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.1% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities).

The Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (on 18.8% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 22 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 21st in league).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has collected 12 goals and 12 assists in 36 games for Buffalo, good for 24 points.

Rasmus Dahlin has racked up 23 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has six goals and 17 assists.

Kyle Okposo has netted seven goals on the season, adding 16 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 391 saves, and has given up 42 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .917 save percentage, recording 254 saves and conceding 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Ottawa Impact Players

One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Drake Batherson, who has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 19:11 per game.

Brady Tkachuk is another of Ottawa's top contributors through 28 games, with 12 goals and 12 assists.

Joshua Norris has scored 16 goals and added eight assists through 30 games for Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg has a 2.8 goals against average, and 355 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.

Filip Gustavsson has an .893 save percentage (47th in the league), and has allowed 40 goals (3.6 goals against average) while recording 333 saves.

Senators Injuries: Anton Forsberg: Out (Health Protocols), Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.