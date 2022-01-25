Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (12-20-3) host the Buffalo Sabres (13-21-7) during Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators sit in 15th place in the Eastern Conference with 27 points and the Sabres rank 14th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Buffalo

Senators vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Senators

-1.5

6.5

Ottawa and Buffalo Stats

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 28 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 38 games.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with seven goals and 21 assists.
  • Jeff Skinner has 27 points so far, including 16 goals and 11 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (31st in the league), with 391 total saves, allowing 42 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Will Butcher: Day To Day (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Kyle Okposo: Out (Upper Body), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body)

Ottawa Impact Players

  • Drake Batherson has been a big player for Ottawa this season, with 33 points in 30 games.
  • Joshua Norris has 26 points (0.8 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding eight assists.
  • Brady Tkachuk's season total of 26 points has come from 12 goals and 14 assists.
  • Anton Forsberg has a 3.0 goals against average, and 424 saves. His .912 save percentage ranks 22nd in the league.

Senators Injuries: Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Erik Brannstrom: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Jan 20, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell (80) looks to make a save as Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) battle for position in front of the net during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
