How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates up ice with the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho (25) during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Thursday includes a game between the Buffalo Sabres (16-24-8) and the Ottawa Senators (17-25-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Sabres rank 12th and the Senators 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ottawa

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Ottawa

Sabres vs Senators Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Sabres

-1.5

6

Buffalo and Ottawa Stats

  • On average, the Sabres post 2.7 goals in a game (23rd in league), and the Senators give up 3.2 (23rd).
  • The Senators put up 2.7 goals per game (123 in 46 games), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (166 in 48).
  • Buffalo is -37 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
  • Ottawa is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -26.
  • On the power play, the Sabres have scored 26 goals (on 20.0% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 27 (killing off 80.9% of penalties, 13th in league).
  • The Sabres have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (25th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Jeff Skinner has been vital to Buffalo this season, with 34 points in 46 games.
  • Tage Thompson has 16 goals and 18 assists to total 34 points (0.8 per game).
  • Rasmus Dahlin has scored eight goals and added 23 assists through 47 games for Buffalo.
  • Dustin Tokarski has a 3.3 goals against average, and 483 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 34th in the league.

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Ottawa Impact Players

  • Brady Tkachuk's 15 goals and 21 assists in 43 games for Ottawa add up to 36 total points on the season.
  • Drake Batherson is one of the top contributors for Ottawa with 34 total points (1.1 per game), with 13 goals and 21 assists in 31 games.
  • Ottawa's Joshua Norris is among the leading scorers on the team with 26 total points (18 goals and eight assists).
  • Anton Forsberg has 547 saves while giving up 51 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .915 save percentage (20th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

