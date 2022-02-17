How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Thursday includes a game between the Buffalo Sabres (16-24-8) and the Ottawa Senators (17-25-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Sabres rank 12th and the Senators 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ottawa
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Ottawa
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Sabres
-1.5
6
Buffalo and Ottawa Stats
- On average, the Sabres post 2.7 goals in a game (23rd in league), and the Senators give up 3.2 (23rd).
- The Senators put up 2.7 goals per game (123 in 46 games), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (166 in 48).
- Buffalo is -37 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
- Ottawa is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -26.
- On the power play, the Sabres have scored 26 goals (on 20.0% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 27 (killing off 80.9% of penalties, 13th in league).
- The Sabres have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (25th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Jeff Skinner has been vital to Buffalo this season, with 34 points in 46 games.
- Tage Thompson has 16 goals and 18 assists to total 34 points (0.8 per game).
- Rasmus Dahlin has scored eight goals and added 23 assists through 47 games for Buffalo.
- Dustin Tokarski has a 3.3 goals against average, and 483 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 34th in the league.
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk's 15 goals and 21 assists in 43 games for Ottawa add up to 36 total points on the season.
- Drake Batherson is one of the top contributors for Ottawa with 34 total points (1.1 per game), with 13 goals and 21 assists in 31 games.
- Ottawa's Joshua Norris is among the leading scorers on the team with 26 total points (18 goals and eight assists).
- Anton Forsberg has 547 saves while giving up 51 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .915 save percentage (20th in the league).
Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
