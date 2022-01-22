How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Flyers (13-19-8) visit the Buffalo Sabres (12-21-7) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 1:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Flyers rank 12th while the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flyers
-1.5
5.5
Philadelphia and Buffalo Stats
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux has been a major player for Philadelphia this season, with 30 points in 37 games.
- Cam Atkinson is another of Philadelphia's offensive options, contributing 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) to the team.
- Travis Konecny's season total of 22 points has come from seven goals and 15 assists.
- Martin Jones has conceded 48 goals (3.3 goals against average) and racked up 476 saves with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Rasmus Dahlin's seven goals and 19 assists in 40 games for Buffalo add up to 26 total points on the season.
- Tage Thompson has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with 12 goals and 13 assists.
- Buffalo's Jeff Skinner is among the leading scorers on the team with 24 total points (14 goals and 10 assists).
- Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves while giving up 42 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Will Butcher: Day To Day (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Kyle Okposo: Out (Upper Body), Jack Quinn: Day To Day (Lower Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body)
