Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (13-19-8) visit the Buffalo Sabres (12-21-7) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 1:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Flyers rank 12th while the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: KeyBank Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Flyers -1.5 5.5

Philadelphia and Buffalo Stats

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux has been a major player for Philadelphia this season, with 30 points in 37 games.

Cam Atkinson is another of Philadelphia's offensive options, contributing 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Travis Konecny's season total of 22 points has come from seven goals and 15 assists.

Martin Jones has conceded 48 goals (3.3 goals against average) and racked up 476 saves with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Rasmus Dahlin's seven goals and 19 assists in 40 games for Buffalo add up to 26 total points on the season.

Tage Thompson has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with 12 goals and 13 assists.

Buffalo's Jeff Skinner is among the leading scorers on the team with 24 total points (14 goals and 10 assists).

Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves while giving up 42 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Will Butcher: Day To Day (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Kyle Okposo: Out (Upper Body), Jack Quinn: Day To Day (Lower Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body)

