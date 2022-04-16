Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) tries to defend during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL action will see the Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Sabres rank 12th while the Flyers are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Head-to-head results for Buffalo vs. Philadelphia

Date Home Away Result 1/22/2022 Sabres Flyers 6-3 BUF

Buffalo and Philadelphia Stats

The Sabres put up 2.7 goals per game (207 in 76 games), and the Flyers give up 3.6 (265 in 74).

The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (31st in NHL), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (25th).

Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in goal differential, at -62 (-0.8 per game).

Philadelphia is 30th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -76.

On the power play, the Sabres have scored 42 goals (on 20.7% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 49 (killing off 76.3% of penalties, 23rd in league).

The Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 12.7% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson is Buffalo's top contributor with 60 points. He has 33 goals and 27 assists this season.

Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's most productive contributors through 74 games, with 31 goals and 24 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has scored 10 goals and added 36 assists through 74 games for Buffalo.

Craig Anderson has conceded 92 goals (3.2 goals against average) and racked up 801 saves with an .897 save percentage (44th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.

Travis Konecny has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 13 goals and 32 assists.

James van Riemsdyk is a crucial contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 20 goals and 13 assists.

Carter Hart has played 45 games this season, conceding 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1304 saves and a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

