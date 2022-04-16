How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL action will see the Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Sabres rank 12th while the Flyers are 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Head-to-head results for Buffalo vs. Philadelphia
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
1/22/2022
Sabres
Flyers
6-3 BUF
Buffalo and Philadelphia Stats
- The Sabres put up 2.7 goals per game (207 in 76 games), and the Flyers give up 3.6 (265 in 74).
- The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (31st in NHL), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (25th).
- Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in goal differential, at -62 (-0.8 per game).
- Philadelphia is 30th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -76.
- On the power play, the Sabres have scored 42 goals (on 20.7% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 49 (killing off 76.3% of penalties, 23rd in league).
- The Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 12.7% of opportunities).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is Buffalo's top contributor with 60 points. He has 33 goals and 27 assists this season.
- Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's most productive contributors through 74 games, with 31 goals and 24 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin has scored 10 goals and added 36 assists through 74 games for Buffalo.
- Craig Anderson has conceded 92 goals (3.2 goals against average) and racked up 801 saves with an .897 save percentage (44th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.
- Travis Konecny has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 13 goals and 32 assists.
- James van Riemsdyk is a crucial contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 20 goals and 13 assists.
- Carter Hart has played 45 games this season, conceding 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1304 saves and a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.