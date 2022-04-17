Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) tries to defend during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres (28-38-11) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (23-41-11) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 17, 2022, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Sabres sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 67 points and the Flyers are 15th in the Eastern Conference with 57 points.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: MSG

Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Buffalo and Philadelphia Stats

The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Flyers are 27th on defense (3.6 against).

On average, the Flyers post 2.6 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (25th).

Buffalo has a -61 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.

Philadelphia is -77 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the NHL.

The Flyers have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.8% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 21.3% of opportunities).

The Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.

Travis Konecny is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 46 total points (0.6 per game), with 14 goals and 32 assists in 72 games.

Joel Farabee has netted 17 goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.

Carter Hart has allowed 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 1304 saves with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson is Buffalo's top contributor with 61 points. He has 34 goals and 27 assists this season.

Jeff Skinner has totaled 56 points (0.7 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 25 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin's season total of 48 points has come from 11 goals and 37 assists.

Craig Anderson has a 3.2 goals against average, and 819 saves. His .896 save percentage ranks 45th in the league.

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Sabres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Maple Leafs W 5-2 Away +334 4/14/2022 Blues L 6-2 Home +161 4/16/2022 Flyers W 4-3 Home -157 4/17/2022 Flyers - Away -113 4/21/2022 Devils - Away - 4/23/2022 Islanders - Home - 4/28/2022 Bruins - Away -

Flyers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Capitals L 9-2 Away +205 4/13/2022 Rangers L 4-0 Home +179 4/16/2022 Sabres L 4-3 Away +133 4/17/2022 Sabres - Home -108 4/19/2022 Maple Leafs - Away - 4/21/2022 Canadiens - Away - 4/24/2022 Penguins - Home -

