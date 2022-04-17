Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) tries to defend during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) tries to defend during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres (28-38-11) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (23-41-11) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 17, 2022, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Sabres sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 67 points and the Flyers are 15th in the Eastern Conference with 57 points.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Buffalo

Buffalo and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Flyers are 27th on defense (3.6 against).
  • On average, the Flyers post 2.6 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (25th).
  • Buffalo has a -61 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia is -77 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the NHL.
  • The Flyers have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.8% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 21.3% of opportunities).
  • The Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.
  • Travis Konecny is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 46 total points (0.6 per game), with 14 goals and 32 assists in 72 games.
  • Joel Farabee has netted 17 goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.
  • Carter Hart has allowed 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 1304 saves with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson is Buffalo's top contributor with 61 points. He has 34 goals and 27 assists this season.
  • Jeff Skinner has totaled 56 points (0.7 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 25 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin's season total of 48 points has come from 11 goals and 37 assists.
  • Craig Anderson has a 3.2 goals against average, and 819 saves. His .896 save percentage ranks 45th in the league.

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Sabres Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Maple Leafs

W 5-2

Away

+334

4/14/2022

Blues

L 6-2

Home

+161

4/16/2022

Flyers

W 4-3

Home

-157

4/17/2022

Flyers

-

Away

-113

4/21/2022

Devils

-

Away

-

4/23/2022

Islanders

-

Home

-

4/28/2022

Bruins

-

Away

-

Flyers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Capitals

L 9-2

Away

+205

4/13/2022

Rangers

L 4-0

Home

+179

4/16/2022

Sabres

L 4-3

Away

+133

4/17/2022

Sabres

-

Home

-108

4/19/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Canadiens

-

Away

-

4/24/2022

Penguins

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18103075
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Flyers

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) tries to defend during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) in the second half of their Major League Soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at the StubHub Center. Los Angeles Galaxy won, 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Chicharito (14) tries for a shot on goal against Charlotte FC goal keeper CharKristijan Kahlina (1) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch USC at Oregon

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy